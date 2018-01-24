[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae in the Behind Scenes of 'Master in the House'!

SBS' new variety show 'Master in the House' provided photos behind the shooting for the next episode that will be aired on January 28.On January 23, 'Master in the House' aired an episode in which the renowned Korean baseball player, Lee Dae-ho from LOTTE Giants, was in the show as the second master for the four members of the show, Lee Sang Yun, Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se-hyung, and Yook Sungjae.After their tough schedule to climb the mountain, the four members could meet Lee Dae-ho and play a game in which the players push hands of each other to make the other fall.Yook Sungjae, who had ties with Lee Dae-ho, could take a monorail and comfortably come down from the mountain whereas the other three members, who lost to Lee Dae-ho, had to take a walk to come down.The three members, jealous of Yook Sungjae taking monorail, started their own race and competed against each other to go down from the mountain first.The producers of 'Master in the House' released behind photos of the shooting through the show's official social media platforms.Among the released photos, there are the ones in which Lee Seung Gi having competition to go down from the mountain and Yook Sungjae smiling on the monorail with Lee Dae-ho.According to the released photos, it is also noted that the members had to follow the assigned daily schedule by the program such as going to gym and working out together.'Master in the House' airs every Sunday at 6:25 PM KST on SBS.(Credit= SBS FunE)(SBS Star)