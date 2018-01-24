SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ha Jiwon Shares Tribute to Her Brother, Actor Jun Taesu
[SBS Star] Ha Jiwon Shares Tribute to Her Brother, Actor Jun Taesu

기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ha Jiwon Shares Tribute to Her Brother, Actor Jun Taesu
On January 24, actress Ha Jiwon shared her feelings regarding her brother, actor Jun Taesu, on her personal social media platform with a black and white photo of her and her brother.

She wrote, "I hope my star will born into the world where you can endlessly shine. My star, who I love. I hope you can be happier than anyone else in the world. I hope you will become the star that everybody loves. I love you."

After a long battle with depression, Jun Taesu passed away on January 21 at the age of 34.

Jun Taesu was being treated for depression, and worked hard to go back to his career in acting since his last project in 2014.

Following her brother's sudden passing, actress Ha Jiwon canceled all of her public appearances, and stayed at the funeral for her brother.
Ha JiwonFollowing is the full text of Ha Jiwon's letter.

My star, my beautiful star.

I hope my star will born into the world where you can endlessly shine.

My star, who I love.

I hope you can be happier than anyone else in the world.

I hope you will become the star that everybody loves.

I love you, my star, Taesu.

(Narin Lee, Credit= SBS funE, 'hajiwon1023' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
