[SBS Star] VIDEO: OH MY GIRL Ranks in the First Place on 'The Show'

On January 23, 'The Show' aired a live show and the candidates for the song of the week were CHUNGHA, JBJ, and OH MY GIRL.
Although OH MY GIRL was against a mega-hit solo artist CHUNGHA and an uprising boy group JBJ, OH MY GIRL recorded the highest score and achieved the first place.
OH MY GIRL said, "We thank so much to our fans and staffs at our agency."
Here's the stage of OH MY GIRL that took the first place of the fourth week of January 2018 at 'The Show'.
Congratulations OH MY GIRL!
(Credit= SBS FunE, SBS MTV 'The Show')
(SBS Star)