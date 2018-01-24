[SBS Star] VIDEO: OH MY GIRL Ranks in the First Place on 'The Show'





K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL achieved the first place on SBS MTV 'The Show' for the first time since its debut.On January 23, 'The Show' aired a live show and the candidates for the song of the week were CHUNGHA, JBJ, and OH MY GIRL.Although OH MY GIRL was against a mega-hit solo artist CHUNGHA and an uprising boy group JBJ, OH MY GIRL recorded the highest score and achieved the first place.Because it was the first time for OH MY GIRL to win the first place since its debut with the song 'Secret Garden', OH MY GIRL seemed very impressed and honored.OH MY GIRL said, "We thank so much to our fans and staffs at our agency."Here's the stage of OH MY GIRL that took the first place of the fourth week of January 2018 at 'The Show'.Congratulations OH MY GIRL!(Credit= SBS FunE, SBS MTV 'The Show')(SBS Star)