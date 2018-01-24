SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim You Jung & Ahn Hyoseop's New Drama Coming Up!
[SBS Star] Kim You Jung & Ahn Hyoseop's New Drama Coming Up!

작성 2018.01.24 14:49
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim You Jung & Ahn Hyoseops New Drama Coming Up!
Korean actress Kim You Jung and actor Ahn Hyoseop are confirmed to take the lead roles for a new drama!

On January 24, it was reported that Ahn Hyoseop has been confirmed to join the drama 'Clean with Passion for Now' (literal title).

Based on a popular webtoon, 'Clear with Passion for Now' tells the story of two complete opposites―carefree and messy Gil Oh-sol and excessively clean Jang Sun-kyul.
Kim You Jung, Ahn HyoseopThe two characters end up falling in love after going through strange circumstances together.

Ahn Hyoseop will play the role of Jang Sun-kyul, while Kim You Jung plays the role of Gil Oh-sol.
Kim You JungKim You Jung expressed, "I said yes to the offer as soon as I read the script. I want to portray Oh-sol's fresh and bright character to bring out positive energy to viewers."
Ahn HyoseopAs for Ahn Hyoseop, a source from the drama commented, "We have chose Ahn Hyoseop as Jang Sun-kyul after several rounds of auditions. He is a rookie who stood out for his understanding and interpretation of the character, as well as his appearance which seems to have popped out straight from the original webtoon."

'Clean with Passion for Now' is set to air its first episode this April.

Stay tuned for more updates!

(Credit= SBS funE, 'you_r_love' 'imhyoseop' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
