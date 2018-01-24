SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Yong Hwa Violated the Regulations of Admissions?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Yong Hwa Violated the Regulations of Admissions?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.24 13:35 조회 재생수4
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Yong Hwa Violated the Regulations of Admissions?
This week's 'Han Bam', which introduces current issues about entertainments and celebrities, has reported the position of Kyung Hee University in regards to Jung Yong Hwa's graduate school admission controversy.

On January 23, SBS 'Han Bam' focused on Jung Yong Hwa's acceptance controversy and put lights on the validity of his admission. Singer/Actor Jung Yong Hwa, who had applied to the department of Applied Arts in the graduate school of Kyung Hee University, could not pass the process since he had not participated in the official interviews. Jung Yong HwaBut after two months, he applied to the additional registration and got an acceptance though he did not have any official interviews again.

A person who was part of Kyung Hee University in the past said, "The school was told that Jung Yong Hwa could get accepted because TA did not show up for the interview and that is why he got 0 for that."

When this scandal was rapidly ignited, Jung Yong Hwa's agency explained, "It was the school that asked us to apply to the graduate school. We thought the private interview replaced the official interview and had no problems."Jung Yong HwaKyung Hee University, on the other hand, responded to Jung Yong Hwa and his agency by saying, "That is violating the regulation of the admission process. Since Jung Yong Hwa was not part of the official interview, his acceptance should be discarded right away."

The professor who suggested Jung Yong Hwa to apply to the graduate school was accused of tortious interference on June 2017. Although the professor did admit that the procedure had some problems, he said that it was not a big deal.
 

Check out what 'Han Bam' says about Jung Young Hwa's graduate school scandal. The video is attached above.

(Credit= SBS FunE, SBS 'Han Bam') 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호