[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Yong Hwa Violated the Regulations of Admissions?

This week's 'Han Bam', which introduces current issues about entertainments and celebrities, has reported the position of Kyung Hee University in regards to Jung Yong Hwa's graduate school admission controversy.On January 23, SBS 'Han Bam' focused on Jung Yong Hwa's acceptance controversy and put lights on the validity of his admission. Singer/Actor Jung Yong Hwa, who had applied to the department of Applied Arts in the graduate school of Kyung Hee University, could not pass the process since he had not participated in the official interviews.But after two months, he applied to the additional registration and got an acceptance though he did not have any official interviews again.A person who was part of Kyung Hee University in the past said, "The school was told that Jung Yong Hwa could get accepted because TA did not show up for the interview and that is why he got 0 for that."When this scandal was rapidly ignited, Jung Yong Hwa's agency explained, "It was the school that asked us to apply to the graduate school. We thought the private interview replaced the official interview and had no problems."Kyung Hee University, on the other hand, responded to Jung Yong Hwa and his agency by saying, "That is violating the regulation of the admission process. Since Jung Yong Hwa was not part of the official interview, his acceptance should be discarded right away."The professor who suggested Jung Yong Hwa to apply to the graduate school was accused of tortious interference on June 2017. Although the professor did admit that the procedure had some problems, he said that it was not a big deal.Check out what 'Han Bam' says about Jung Young Hwa's graduate school scandal. The video is attached above.(Credit= SBS FunE, SBS 'Han Bam')(SBS Star)