[SBS Star] BTS 'MIC Drop' Stays on Billboard for 8 Weeks in a Row!

K-pop boy group BTS stays on Billboard's main chart 'Hot 100' for 8 weeks in a row, with its catchy, trendy hip-hop track called 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)'.On January 23, Billboard reported that according to its newest chart, 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' landed at 79 on the 'Hot 100'.Although the ranking of the song has dropped from 74 to 79 since last week, BTS still has a groundbreaking record as a K-pop group.Its album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her', which was released in September 2017, also stayed on the main chart for the albums 'Billboard 200' and ranked 82 out of 200, staying on Billboard for 15 weeks in total.BTS also ranked 46 on the 'Canadian Album' chart, 25 on the 'Independent Album' chart, and 11 on the 'Artist 100' chart.On the 'World Album' chart, BTS took its first place for 8 weeks in a row, and stayed as the top artist for 58 times on the 'Social 50' chart.(Credit= SBS FunE)(SBS Star)