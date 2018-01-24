[SBS Star] RAINZ May Stay Together for Longer Than a Year



K-pop boy group RAINZ was formed as a group only to continue as one whole group for a year, but as the time goes by, they wish to continue together for a longer period.On January 23, RAINZ held a showcase for its second mini album 'SHAKE YOU UP' at Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul.At the showcase, they performed to their title track 'TURN IT UP' and one other track titled 'Somebody' for the very first time.RAINZ debuted in last October, after the popular survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2', where the members have participated as contestants.Since all members of the group belong to different agencies, they had to limit their promotion period only up to a year.The members expressed how much the group meant to them at the showcase.RAINZ said, "We originally planned to promote for a year. We debuted last October, so our contract will end this coming October. However, that might change depending on how we do. If more fans support us, then we might continue for longer."The group added, "Our role model groups are SHINHWA, Highlight, and god, and we wish to stay together as long as them. We got so frustrated thinking about the fact that our group is coming to an end as we were preparing for this album. We got much closer to each other during the preparations for this album than our last one. We don't want our contract to end."The title track 'TURN IT UP' was composed, written, and arranged by RAINZ' member Lee Ki-won while Jang Dae-hyeon participated in the rap writing.RAINZ mentioned that 'TURN IT UP' is a song that will bring out RAINZ' masculinity as well as sexiness.RAINZ' new album 'SHAKE YOU UP' has been released on January 23 at 6PM KST.Check out their music video below!(SBS Star)