SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel in DAVICHI's New Music Video!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel in DAVICHI's New Music Video!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.24 11:15 조회 재생수56
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel in DAVICHIs New Music Video!
Kang Daniel, known as the emerging celebrity with the birth of amazing K-pop boy dance unit Wanna One from the program 'Produce 101', is part of the renowned Korean female duo DAVICHI's music video for the new song that will be released on January 25.

On January 23, DAVICHI released the teaser and the making videos of the title track 'Days without you' for its third regular album '&10'.

From the making videos of the music video, Kang Daniel is walking around the mountains covered with heavy snow.Kang DanielThe background of the video further adds Kang Daniel's empty, lonely, and sentimental state of mind after the breakup.

The scenes in which Kang Daniel is listening to the song that is sung by his lover, writing letters on top of the manuscript paper, and facing his lover through the screen of projector suggest that the music video will be an abstract, well-made video like a film.Kang DanielDAVICHI said,"We are so thankful to Daniel for doing such a good acting. We hope the music video of 'Days without you' satisfies the audience, and we sincerely wish everyone enjoys watching the video."

The female duo DAVICHI has spent around ten years as a group, and it is planning to release its third regular album '&10' on January 25 at 6 PM KST.

The music industry and the public are especially interested in this album since Kang Daniel, the most popular K-pop celebrity in recent days, is part of the video.Kang DanielThe title song 'Days without you' is produced by Cho Yeong-soo, one of the most prestigious Korean composers who led to mega-hit of DAVICHI's song 'Love and War'.

Lyrics, written by the renowned composer Sim Hyun-bo, adds empty, regretful, and reflective state of mind of lovers after their breakup, and the song demonstrates its completeness with the help of two respected musicians.

The album '&10' is consisted of 9 new songs with the title song 'Days without you'.

The album also has 10 special remakes of famous Korean ballads including DAVICHI's debut song 'I Love You Even Though I Hate You', and is expected to reveal DAVICHI's musical talents.
 

Here's the teaser for DAVICHI's 'Days without you'! 

(Credit= SBS FunE, 'CJENMMUSIC Official' YouTube)

(SBS Star)       
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호