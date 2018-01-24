[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel in DAVICHI's New Music Video!



Here's the teaser for DAVICHI's 'Days without you'!



Kang Daniel, known as the emerging celebrity with the birth of amazing K-pop boy dance unit Wanna One from the program 'Produce 101', is part of the renowned Korean female duo DAVICHI's music video for the new song that will be released on January 25.On January 23, DAVICHI released the teaser and the making videos of the title track 'Days without you' for its third regular album '&10'.From the making videos of the music video, Kang Daniel is walking around the mountains covered with heavy snow.The background of the video further adds Kang Daniel's empty, lonely, and sentimental state of mind after the breakup.The scenes in which Kang Daniel is listening to the song that is sung by his lover, writing letters on top of the manuscript paper, and facing his lover through the screen of projector suggest that the music video will be an abstract, well-made video like a film.DAVICHI said,"We are so thankful to Daniel for doing such a good acting. We hope the music video of 'Days without you' satisfies the audience, and we sincerely wish everyone enjoys watching the video."The female duo DAVICHI has spent around ten years as a group, and it is planning to release its third regular album '&10' on January 25 at 6 PM KST.The music industry and the public are especially interested in this album since Kang Daniel, the most popular K-pop celebrity in recent days, is part of the video.The title song 'Days without you' is produced by Cho Yeong-soo, one of the most prestigious Korean composers who led to mega-hit of DAVICHI's song 'Love and War'.Lyrics, written by the renowned composer Sim Hyun-bo, adds empty, regretful, and reflective state of mind of lovers after their breakup, and the song demonstrates its completeness with the help of two respected musicians.The album '&10' is consisted of 9 new songs with the title song 'Days without you'.The album also has 10 special remakes of famous Korean ballads including DAVICHI's debut song 'I Love You Even Though I Hate You', and is expected to reveal DAVICHI's musical talents.(SBS Star)