[SBS Star] Red Velvet to Drop Mysterious Teaser 'BAD BOY'
[SBS Star] Red Velvet to Drop Mysterious Teaser 'BAD BOY'

작성 2018.01.24 10:08
Red Velvet 'BAD BOY'K-pop girl group Red Velvet has released a series of surprise teaser images!

On January 24 around midnight KST, Red Velvet dropped comic-inspired teaser images on their official social media platforms.
Red Velvet 'BAD BOY'The vibrant colors of images showed the silhouette of 5 members of Red Velvet, along with the date of January 29, 2018.

Shortly after releasing the teaser images, Red Velvet's management agency SM Entertainment announced that the group will make its comeback with a repackaged album 'The Perfect Red Velvet'.
Red Velvet 'BAD BOY'According to the agency, the album's title track 'BAD BOY' will be a hip-hop based R&B track with groovy dance melodies and heavy bass sounds.

As indicated in the teaser, 'The Perfect Red Velvet' is set to be released on January 29 at 6 PM KST.
Red Velvet 'BAD BOY'
Stay tuned for more updates on Red Velvet's comeback!

(Credit= 'RVsmtown' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
