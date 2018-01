K-pop boy duo MXM made their comeback on SBS 'Inkigayo' on January 14, and made our heart fluttered with the sweetest title track 'DIAMOND GIRL'.On January 22, MXM have performed to 'DIAMOND GIRL' once again.As opposed to their last outfit, which they wore perfect-fitted suits, they came on the stage looking all casual this time with jackets and jeans.'DIAMOND GIRL' is a song dedicated to fans of MXM, in which the lyrics describe its fans as diamond.Check out MXM's 'DIAMOND GIRL' on SBS 'Inkigayo' above.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)