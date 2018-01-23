SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MOMOLAND Booms Korea with Its Fruity 'BBoom BBoom'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MOMOLAND Booms Korea with Its Fruity 'BBoom BBoom'

2018.01.23
MOMOLAND, rapidly emerging as one of the famous K-pop girl group, marks a record with its catchy, cheerful, and lively song 'BBoom BBoom' with powerful performance on stage.

'BBoom BBoom', which is the title song of MOMOLAND's third mini album 'GREAT', is getting a lot of attention from the public and young K-pop celebrities.

SANA and JIHYO from TWICE, for instance, mentioned "BBoom BBoom" on their SNS channel and mimicked the dance.

Moreover, Yoon Ji Sung from Wanna One also danced 'BBoom BBoom' during his performance on stage, and this phenomenon among young K-pop celebrities absolutely suggests that MOMOLAND has boomed Korea with its joyful, energetic song and dance.

'BBoom BBoom' not only brought the first music show win to MOMOLAND but also ignited the group's popularity with 10 million hits of the music video.
 

 
If you have not checked out MOMOLAND's 'BBoom BBoom', here it is! Enjoy the song and the stage on SBS 'Inkigayo' above.

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)     
