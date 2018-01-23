[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Answers Questions on Marriage Plan with GUMMY

Korean actor Cho Jung Seok shared about his relationship with R&B singer GUMMY.On January 22, Cho Jung Seok sat down for an interview following his recent project 'Two Ccaps'.During the interview, the actor shared not only about the drama but also about his relationship with GUMMY.In response to the breakup rumors, Cho Jung Seok said, "It is totally false. GUMMY and I are doing very well."He explained, "I'm getting more cautious talking about GUMMY to the media. I truly appreciate the support that she gives to all of my projects."The actor continued, "I get asked about marriage a lot these days, as we've been together for a long time. But we don't have exact plans for marriage anytime soon. I will surely announce it when the time comes."Cho Jung Seok and GUMMY admitted their romantic relationship in 2015, and are currently in their fifth year as a couple.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)