[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae's Know-how to Survive as the Youngest in 'Master in the House'
[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae's Know-how to Survive as the Youngest in 'Master in the House'

작성 2018.01.23 16:12
K-pop boy group BTOB's Yook Sungjae talked about the behind stories from SBS' new variety show 'Master in the House' and the accounts of his private life not as a celebrity but just as a person.

During his photo shoot with InStyle magazine, Yook Sungjae was very skilled to fascinate people in front of the camera.

When he was asked by the interviewer about his active and friendly personality, Yook Sungjae answered, "I do get awkward when I face new people. But because I have a positive personality, I get along with other people very easily."

He continued, "One struggle is that although I can hang out with seniors and people who are older than me, I am still not used to face people who are younger than me."

Yook Sungjae, known as 'the youngest but the best' in BTOB, also answered that his know-how to trick other older guys from 'Master in the House' is to 'punch and go back'.

He said, "From several tries, I have learned how to tease other older people at the right level."

Yook Sungjae also added, "I am attracted to the one who I can learn things from. It does not matter how old he or she is. From 'Master in the House', for instance, I would love to meet singer Kim Dong Ryul. He was my role model since I was a child."
Yook SungjaeWhen he was asked about how he cares about his appearance, he laughed.

"I have no idea how to take care of my appearance. My mom and sister used to wash my face with the water used from washing rice. They used to take care of my appearance. Right now, I am by myself and I do not put anything on my face, not even lotion."

He explained, "I guess this is the attractive part of me. I am very different when I am at home and when I am at work, so I guess it seems more interesting because I do not behave and look the same as I am on screen when I encounter people in real life."

Yook Sungjae's engaging photo shoots will be available from InStyle magazine for February.

(Credit= InStyle/SBS FunE)  

(SBS Star)            
