[SBS Star] Krystal Talks about Returning as f(x)?

Krystal's latest drama, tvN 'Prison Playbook' was a massive success, where she naturally fit into the role of Kim Ji Ho, a girlfriend of Kim Je Hyuk (Park Hae Soo).Krystal took the time to sit down for an interview regarding her life as an actress and member of f(x).A. Everyone was so sad about having to shoot the last scene that we were saying we should make blooper cuts on purpose even though it was 3 o'clock in the morning. We were all that sad. The last scene was of Kim Je Hyuk and Kim Ji Ho and it made me emotional just by looking at Park Hae Soo in the eye. I still miss shooting the drama.A. I always find acting hard, but it's really fun at the same time. I had great opportunities to experience new and cool things while filming 'Prison Playbook'. At one point, I wondered why it was easy for me to get so involved with the role and I found the answer in all things for this drama, including the director's directions, filming set, good vibes created by filming crew, the chemistry with Park Hae Soo, and good people.A. The director, Shin Won-ho wanted us to act naturally as how we would act on daily basis. I feel less confident and look awkward when I have to carry out unnatural acting. So I also prefer that kind of acting. When I played a role as Kim Ji Ho, I tried to reflect the real me into the character by using my usual tone of voice and how I generally behave.A. All people around me have told me that they have never seen me like this before. I believe everyone has cold sides to them as well as warm sides. I feel that it is a natural change. I like having an icy image, too. I don't feel like I necessarily have to change that. I do feel that I have changed a lot in the past year or so. It's been almost 10 years since my debut, and I felt like I have refrained myself from doing many things. I used to be a total homebody, but I try to go out and meet different people these days.A. I'm not the type of person who set goals. I just think being happy is the most important thing in life. I believe everything you do in life is to be happy. I don't think you would ever be happy if you get too stressed out along the way. So, I try to do my best at everything I do with responsibility, but try not to worry or think too much to the point where I get too stressed out.A. If we manage to receive good songs, and if the timing is right, then we will release an album whenever that is. Although nothing has been planned yet, all f(x) members want to release a new album. It's not that our agency is stopping us from doing it, but everyone has been really busy. We actually almost released an album before, but things came up that we had to cancel the whole process. I do want to apologize to our fans for having gone such a long period without any albums. I love doing music, and so I won't let go of f(x). I would like to carry out both jobs as an actress and idol singer well.We hope Krystal to continuously be happy in everything she does.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)