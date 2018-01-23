[SBS Star] VIDEO: Block B's Comeback with Its New Song 'Don't Leave'

Korea's renowned hip-hop dance group Block B had a comeback with its new song 'Don't Leave'!Unlike the times when it heavily focused on catchy dance hip-hop music, Block B returned with a calm, melodramatic ballad that showed its different aspect as a dance group.The title song 'Don't Leave' delivers the feelings of men after their breakup with their lovers.Another interesting point of its return is that the song was written and produced by Block B's member Park Kyung.Since most of Block B's songs are composed and produced by ZICO, Park Kyung's active participation of producing new album suggests that Block B is taking a lot of efforts to build another image of the group and give a try for another taste of music.Check out Block B's stage on SBS Inkigayo above.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)