[SBS Star] VIDEO: SM Unveils Jonghyun's Last Music Video 'Shinin''

Late K-pop artist Jonghyun's posthumous album has been released.On January 23 at 12 PM KST, SM Entertainment unveiled Jonghyun's last solo album 'Poet | Artist' along with its title track 'Shinin'' music video.'Shinin'' is an electronic pop track with a tropical source and trap rhythms.The album includes 10 more songs, which range across diverse music genres including pop, R&B, future bass, soul and many more.All profits from the album sales will be delivered to Jonghyun's mother and will be used to establish a foundation to help the people in need.You and your music will always be remembered Jonghyun.(Credit= 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)