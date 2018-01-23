[SBS Star] Suzy's 'In Love with Someone Else' Sweeps Real Time Charts!

Ahead of her second mini album release, singer/actress Suzy dropped her pre-release song 'In Love with Someone Else'.On January 22 at 6 PM KST, Suzy unveiled her pre-release track 'In Love with Someone Else' and its music video.Shortly after its release, the song has taken #1 spot on major domestic music charts―including Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada and more.Suzy's chart-topping hit with a pre-release track isn't the first time, as her solo debut pre-release track 'Pretend' also swept major real time charts last year.Meanwhile, her second mini-album 'Faces of Love' is scheduled to be fully released on January 29, at 6 PM KST.Check out the music video of Suzy's 'In Love with Someone Else' above.(Credit= 'Suzy' YouTube, 'JYPESuzy' Facebook)(SBS Star)