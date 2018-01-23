SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: The Secret Behind BTS' Amazing Performances?

2018.01.23
K-pop sensation BTS revealed how they flawlessly perform on the stage every time.

On January 18, BBC Radio 1 dropped its exclusive interview clip with BTS.
BTS BBC Radio 1The radio show's host Adele Roberts flew to Seoul to sat down for an interview with the 7-member group in their dance studio.

During the interview, the members were asked how hard they practice, in order to deliver new performance to the fans.
BTS BBC Radio 1J-HOPE answered to the question, "We have been really focused on practice since our debut, and we keep practicing. To create a satisfying performance, we practice hard and spend a lot of time on it."
BTS BBC Radio 1The group's leader RM added, "For example, when we are getting ready for a new album, we move all the schedules for a month, to only focus on our album. We just practice and work on the music until the album's release. That's a huge thing, because when we don't have any schedule for a month, it's a big deal."

RM continued, "When we made our debut, I think we practiced from 12 hours to 15 hours a day."
BTS BBC Radio 1When the host asked "Who do you do this for?", the members proudly said, "For BTS and ARMY."

J-HOPE added, "We're so thankful every moment. We couldn't come to this place without our fans, so we really appreciate them."

Check out the full interview below.
 

(Credit= 'BBC Radio 1' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
