A six-member Korean boy group, JBJ has released the second track 'My Flower'.'My Flower' is the title track of their second mini-album 'True Colors', and it is their first release since last October's 'Fantasy'.On the episode of SBS 'Inkigayo' on January 21, JBJ performed to their new title track.'My Flower' is a bright new pop track that gives out romantic vibes.Check out JBJ's performance of 'My Flower' on SBS 'Inkigayo' above.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)