[SBS Star] 'Talk Mon' Says Jung Yong Hwa Won't Be on the Show?
[SBS Star] 'Talk Mon' Says Jung Yong Hwa Won't Be on the Show?

작성 2018.01.22
'Talk Mon' from Olive TV announced that Jung Yong Hwa from CNBLUE will barely appear in the episode 2.

On January 22, 'Talk Mon' officially announced that the program decided to cut scenes with Jung Yong Hwa, due to the graduate school admission controversy and his own decision to quit the show.

Besides the parts in which every participant of the show is in the frame, Jung Yong Hwa will barely be seen on screen.

Jung Yong Hwa was part of 'Talk Mon' until the episode 2, but he quit the program by his own decision as a way of showing responsibility towards the graduate school admission controversy.JUNG YONG HWASince it is noted that he did not officially participate in the interviews for the admission at Kyung Hee University, his acceptance to the school for the PhD program soon ignited controversy towards his qualification to the admission.

The Intelligence Crime Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has gone through search and seizure in the office of Professor Lee at the graduate school of Kyung Hee University.

Professor Lee was suspected of offering Jung Yong Hwa an acceptance to the program without official procedures.JUNG YONG HWAAlthough Jung Yong Hwa was not directly involved for this secretive procedure, he was called as a witness for the issue.

He said, "To be honest, I do not have any reason to go to a graduate school. It was Kyung Hee University that suggested me to apply for the program, and I just followed what it said."

'Talk Mon' is looking for another MC to replace Jung Yong Hwa.

(Credit= SBS FunE, FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
