[SBS Star] Hyolyn's Solo Comeback on February 6th
[SBS Star] Hyolyn's Solo Comeback on February 6th

Hyolyn, who has been part of the famous K-pop girl group SISTAR with remarkable records, is coming back as a solo artist after the disbandment of the group.

On January 22, her company officially announced Hyolyn’s return to the music industry with new digital single album on February 6th.

Hyolyn has not actively worked as an artist besides recording the songs for the drama ' The Black Knight: Who Guards Me' and 'Money Flower', in order to prepare for her debut as a solo artist.
HyolynThe Korean music industry is highly interested in Hyolyn's return and her new album that will show her musical challenges and performances as a solo artist.

Hyolyn's company also added, "Her digital single album that will be released in February is the one that can show Hyolyn's wide musical spectrum and various vocal colors. With this new song, Hyolyn will concentrate on her activities as a solo artist".

Hyolyn is actively preparing for her album and return as a solo artist.
Hyolyn
(Credit= SBS FunE, 'hyolyn.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)      
