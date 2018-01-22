SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jonghyun's Posthumous Album to Release Tomorrow
[SBS Star] Jonghyun's Posthumous Album to Release Tomorrow

작성 2018.01.22
The final album produced by late singer Jonghyun, who passed away last December, will be released this week.
JonghyunOn January 22, SHINee's management agency SM Entertainment revealed the official album cover and track list for Jonghyun's posthumous album 'Poet | Artist'.

The album is Jonghyun's final solo project before his sudden tragic death.
JonghyunAccording to the agency, the proceeds will be delivered to Jonghyun's mother and be used to build a foundation for the people in need.
JonghyunThe agency stated, "We hope that the thoughts of Jonghyun, who sincerely loved music more than anyone and worked hard to communicate through music, will be delivered to everyone."

The album includes 11 songs in total―'Shinin'' 'Only One You Need' '#Hashtag' 'Grease' 'Take The Dive' 'Sightseeing' 'Rewind' 'Just for a day' 'I'm So Curious' 'Sentimental' and 'Before Our Spring'.
Jonghyun'Poet | Artist' is scheduled to be released digitally on January 23 at 12 PM KST, while the physical album to be available next day.

(Credit= 'SHINee' Official Website)

(SBS Star)  
