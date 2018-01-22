[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Confirmed to Join New Drama Alongside Son Yejin

Korean actor Jung Hae In is confirmed to take on the lead role in upcoming drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' (literal title).On January 22, it was reported that Jung Hae In will play the male lead for the new drama alongside actress Son Yejin.Jung Hae In's role 'Seo Joon-hee' is a character designer at a computer game company, who just returned to Korea after three years of working abroad.Though he didn't want to return after living a free life overseas, everything changes when he meets 'Yoon Jin-ah (Son Yejin)'.Jung Hae In is a rising star in K-drama scene, impressing the viewers with recent dramas including 'While You Were Sleeping' and 'Prison Playbook'.'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' will be the first time for Jung Hae In to play the lead role in a romance drama.When he was asked why he chose the drama as his next project, Jung Hae In explained, "The drama is a love story that anyone can relate to. Also, I was intrigued by the character, who has a free spirit but is also sincere when it comes to love."He continued, "I am full of anticipation and excitement to work with director Ahn Pan-suk and actress Son Yejin. Though I do feel a bit of pressure, I will do my best to make a good drama."'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' is scheduled to air its first episode some time in March.(Credit= FNC Entertainment, MSteam Entertainment/SBS funE, 'holyhaein' Instagram)(SBS Star)