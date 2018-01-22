SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Confirmed to Join New Drama Alongside Son Yejin
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Confirmed to Join New Drama Alongside Son Yejin

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.22 17:33 조회 재생수218
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Confirmed to Join New Drama Alongside Son Yejin
Korean actor Jung Hae In is confirmed to take on the lead role in upcoming drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' (literal title).

On January 22, it was reported that Jung Hae In will play the male lead for the new drama alongside actress Son Yejin.
Jung Hae InJung Hae In's role 'Seo Joon-hee' is a character designer at a computer game company, who just returned to Korea after three years of working abroad.

Though he didn't want to return after living a free life overseas, everything changes when he meets 'Yoon Jin-ah (Son Yejin)'.
Jung Hae InJung Hae In is a rising star in K-drama scene, impressing the viewers with recent dramas including 'While You Were Sleeping' and 'Prison Playbook'.

'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' will be the first time for Jung Hae In to play the lead role in a romance drama.

When he was asked why he chose the drama as his next project, Jung Hae In explained, "The drama is a love story that anyone can relate to. Also, I was intrigued by the character, who has a free spirit but is also sincere when it comes to love."
Jung Hae InHe continued, "I am full of anticipation and excitement to work with director Ahn Pan-suk and actress Son Yejin. Though I do feel a bit of pressure, I will do my best to make a good drama."

'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' is scheduled to air its first episode some time in March.

(Credit= FNC Entertainment, MSteam Entertainment/SBS funE, 'holyhaein' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호