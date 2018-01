K-pop artist SUNMI made her comeback with 'Heroine'.On January 21 aired episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', SUNMI performed to her comeback track 'Heroine'.'Heroine' is SUNMI's second single after departing JYP Entertainment and Wonder Girls.Following her mega-hit 'Gashina', 'Heroine' reportedly features the prequel story of the woman who go hurt by a sad breakup.Check out SUNMI's 'Heroine' performance on SBS 'Inkigayo' above.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)