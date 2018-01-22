[SBS Star] Ha Jiwon's Brother Actor Jun Taesu Passes Away

Korean actor Jun Taesu, actress Ha Jiwon's younger brother, has passed away.On January 21, the siblings' management agency Haewadal Entertainment released an official statement regarding actor Jun's death.The agency stated, "Hello, this is Haewadal Entertainment. We are deeply sorry to deliver such heavy news.Actor Jun Taesu has passed away on January 21, at the age of 34.He was constantly being treated for depression, and we were discussing his comeback as an actor as his condition was getting better.With the sudden and unexpected news, his family and acquaintances are mourning the sudden death.Jun Taesu had an exceptional passion for acting, and he was a pure artist who had talents in various fields of art.We sincerely ask for you to refrain from writing speculative articles nor leaving malicious comments.The funeral will be held quietly with the family members and close acquaintances.In order to commemorate the deceased in a quiet manner, we ask the reporters to refrain from covering the funeral.We are in deep sorrow to deliver such heartbreaking news. Once again, we would like to express our condolences."Following her brother's sudden passing, actress Ha Jiwon canceled all of her public appearances including the press conference for her new film 'Manhunt'.We offer our deepest condolences to the family.(Credit= SBS funE, 'taesoo1984' Instagram)(SBS Star)