[SBS Star] BTS Launched a Mobile Game, Server Crashed Once Again

K-pop boy group BTS just released its very own mobile game, and huge crowds of fans have made the game's server to crash.On January 18, Big Hit Entertainment announced the official release of BTS' mobile game 'SUPERSTAR BTS'.Shortly after its release, however, the users were not able to log in as so many fans across the globe accessed the game all at once.The game's server went down due to sudden traffic, but fortunately it has now been stabilized.'SUPERSTAR BTS' is a rhythm mobile game co-produced by Big Hit Entertainment and DALCOMSOFT.The game features BTS' hit songs from their debut to the latest albums, and the players can make in-app purchases to boost up their game.It first launched in Korea, Thailand, The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and is expected to expand the accessibility to more countries soon.(Credit= 'SUPERSTAR BTS' Google Play, 'ibighit' Facebook)(SBS Star)