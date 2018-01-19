[SBS Star] SUNMI Picks the Best Celebrity Cover of 'Gashina'

K-pop artist SUNMI revealed the most memorable cover of her hit song 'Gashina'.During her comeback showcase 'Heroine' on January 18, SUNMI named PSY as the most memorable artist who covered 'Gashina'.SUNMI said, "I saw a video of PSY performing 'Gashina' during his concert. He wore the thigh-high boots, a floral-patterned blouse and short pants just like I did."She continued, "At the last part, fireworks burst out from his chest area. It was so impressive."SUNMI added, "I'm more than happy and grateful for people loving 'Gashina' so much. As there are so many people covering 'Gashina', I really do have fun watching all of them."Meanwhile, SUNMI dropped her comeback track 'Heroine', her second single after departing JYP Entertainment and Wonder Girls.Check out PSY's version of 'Gashina' below!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo, SBS funE, 'Emoticon Dc' YouTube)(SBS Star)