[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P to Proceed Mandatory Duty on January 26

K-pop act BIGBANG's member T.O.P, who has been on hiatus due to his marijuana conviction, is confirmed to resume his mandatory duties next week.Previously, it was revealed that T.O.P is set to resume his alternative military service at Yongsan-gu Office, Seoul.According to a source from Yongsan-gu Office on January 19, T.O.P's first day at the office is January 26.T.O.P enlisted as a conscripted policeman in February 2017, but was pulled from duty after his indictment and reassigned as a public service worker.T.O.P currently has 520 days remaining in his mandatory military service.After working at the office as a public service worker, he will be officially discharged some time in June 2019.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, SBS funE)(SBS Star)