[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P to Proceed Mandatory Duty on January 26

Previously, it was revealed that T.O.P is set to resume his alternative military service at Yongsan-gu Office, Seoul.
According to a source from Yongsan-gu Office on January 19, T.O.P's first day at the office is January 26.
T.O.P enlisted as a conscripted policeman in February 2017, but was pulled from duty after his indictment and reassigned as a public service worker.
T.O.P currently has 520 days remaining in his mandatory military service.
After working at the office as a public service worker, he will be officially discharged some time in June 2019.
(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, SBS funE)
(SBS Star)