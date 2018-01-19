[SBS Star] Hyeri Apologizes to Fans for Negative Feedback on Her Acting

Korean singer/actress Hyeri posted a handwritten letter on her fan community about her recent drama 'Two Ccaps'.'Two Ccaps' ended on January 16, and Hyeri played the lead female role of a news reporter.However, she received harsh criticism regarding her "awkward and inexperienced" acting from the viewers.Hyeri wrote, "Dear my loving fans. It's been a long time. How are you? I hope you didn't catch a cold in this cold weather.I'm very very well and healthy. I can't believe (the drama) is over, so I want to express my feelings in a few words.First of all, I want to say thank you. You always cheered me on, felt my hardships together, and were always beside me.There were good things, but also disappointments. As you cheered me on even more without showing that, I feel sorrier.I will try harder and put more efforts to stop just being sorry to you. I will look back so that I can take steps forward.It's already 8th year since my debut. Time really flies. I want to be a better person to you. That's why I have become more serious with more concerns.I will work harder this year! I want to create more opportunities to show you the 25-year-old version of Lee Hyeri.Please take care of your health so that we can run this journey together.I think the memories that I had for past 3 months with such great people will remain blissful to me for a long time. I hope you feel the same way.I really just wanted to say thank you, but I don't know my heart delivered to you well. Please don't catch a cold. See you soon!"(Credit= MBC 'Two Ccaps', 'HYERI_0609' Instagram)(SBS Star)