[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Shares His Personality Often Brings Misunderstandings

Korean actor Lee Jong Suk shared that he often gets misunderstood for being honest.During his recent interview with InStyle magazine, Lee Jong Suk expressed his wish to stay true to himself regardless of the situation.Lee Jong Suk said, "I want to be honest and unashamed about my life. However, it doesn't look as easy as it sounds.I often bring misunderstandings for my honest words and actions, which have made me to reconsider my approach. I would like to be remembered as a reliable person."Then Lee Jong Suk talked about how he became more relaxed these days by finding meanings in the little things.The actor said, "Every time when I face some hardships, there's a moment that I can just let everything go. Of course there are some things remained that I can never let go."He continued, "I was so exhausted one day, but when I had a piece of chocolate, I felt like 'Ah, this is happiness.'"The full interview and the pictorial of Lee Jong Suk will be featured at InStyle's February issue.(Credit= 'instylekorea' 'jongsuk0206' Instagram, 'YG Entertainment' Official Website)(SBS Star)