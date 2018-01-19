[SBS Star] SUNMI's 'Heroine' Sweeps Domestic Real Time Charts

K-pop artist SUNMI's comeback single 'Heroine' is dominating Korea's major music charts!On January 18 at 6 PM KST, SUNMI released her latest single 'Heroine'.Just like her last hit 'Gashina', the new track was also produced by THE BLACK LABEL, composed by TEDDY and 24, lyrics written by TEDDY and SUNMI.Lyrics of 'Heroine' tells the prequel story of the woman who got hurt by a sad breakup in with her lover in 'Gashina'.Shortly after its release, 'Heroine' topped as #1 on five major real time charts of Korea―including Melon, Genie, Bugs, Naver Music and Soribada.Check out SUNMI's 'Heroine' music video below.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, '1theK' YouTube, 'Melon' Official Website)(SBS Star)