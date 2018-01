Korean actor Song Joong Ki has been chosen to promote the new passenger terminal of Korea's Incheon International Airport(ICN).On January 17, Incheon International Airport Corporation dropped the official commercial video for ICN's Terminal 2 grand opening, which features actor Song Joong Ki.Song Joong Ki not only made appearance at the commercial, but he also narrated for it.Earlier on January 12, Song Joong Ki attended the opening ceremony with South Korea President Moon Jae-in and former professional figure skater Kim Yuna.The second terminal at the airport begins commercial operations on January 18.Check out the commercial clip below.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'IncheonAirport1' YouTube)(SBS Star)