[SBS Star] Jung Joon Young to Debut as a Professional Gamer
Korean singer Jung Joon Young signed with a professional gaming team.

On January 18, Korean gaming team 'Team KONGDOO' announced that Jung Joon Young joined the team as a player.
Jung Joon YoungThe team stated, "Singer Jung Joon Young has been officially admitted as a player for Team KONGDOO's 'Player Unknown's BATTLEGROUNDS' team. Please welcome Jung Joon Young, who will be working with our 'BATTLEGROUNDS' players."
Jung Joon YoungJung Joon Young reportedly not only enjoys playing game, but also ranked high on national level rankings on various games.
Jung Joon YoungJung Joon YoungPreviously when he was asked about his interest other than music, Jung Joon Young said, "I enjoy games like a crazy person. I can spend days without sleeping just for playing games."

Good luck with your gaming career Jung Joon Young!

(Credit= 'teamKONGDOO' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
