[SBS Star] EXO's SUHO Revealed to be the CEO of an IT Company?
[SBS Star] EXO's SUHO Revealed to be the CEO of an IT Company?

작성 2018.01.18
EXO SUHOK-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO appeared on a mysterious promotion clip of an IT company.

On January 17, SUHO made an appearance at a company website called 'Next In'.EXO SUHO Next In
In the video, SUHO said, "0 or 1. Would you rather have nothing, or everything? 'Next In' is looking for those who will change the world with me, Lee Yoo-chan."
EXO SUHO Next In
Ultimately, it turns out to be all part of SUHO's upcoming drama 'Rich Man'―the clip, the Facebook page, and even the company website.

A staff of the drama's production team stated, "We wanted to create a connection between the real world and the drama. We've been receiving positive feedback on our promotion method."
 
EXO SUHO Next InEXO SUHO Next In
SUHO will take the male lead in 'Rich Man', which is a Korean remake version of a popular Japanese drama 'Rich Man, Poor Woman'.

'Rich Man' is set to air some time in upcoming May.

(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, 'Next In' Official Website, 'nextin2018' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
