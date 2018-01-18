[SBS Star] EXO's SUHO Revealed to be the CEO of an IT Company?

On January 17, SUHO made an appearance at a company website called 'Next In'.
A staff of the drama's production team stated, "We wanted to create a connection between the real world and the drama. We've been receiving positive feedback on our promotion method."
SUHO will take the male lead in 'Rich Man', which is a Korean remake version of a popular Japanese drama 'Rich Man, Poor Woman'.
'Rich Man' is set to air some time in upcoming May.
(Credit= 'Next In' Official Website, 'nextin2018' Facebook)
(SBS Star)