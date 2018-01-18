[SBS Star] An Acquaintance Sued Park Yu Chun over Dog Bite 7 Years Ago

A lawsuit has been filed against Korean singer/actor Park Yu Chun by an acquaintance.According to police on January 17, the acquaintance 'A' recently sued Park Yu Chun claiming that she was bitten on the face by Park's family dog in 2011.She claims to be still suffering from serious side effects after the incident.'A' did not take legal action at the time because she personally knew Park Yu Chun's manager and received an apology from Park's mother.However, she allegedly decided to lodge a lawsuit against Park after undergoing continuous hospital treatment to remove the scars around his eyes.Park Yu Chun's management agency C-JeS Entertainment further stated, "We thought things were covered as we bore the treatment cost and made a sincere apology. But 'A' sent us a request for compensation of 1.2 billion won (approximately 1.1 million dollars)."The agency concluded by saying that they will smoothly settle the dispute after reviewing the details of the case through a police investigation.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)