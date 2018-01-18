[SBS Star] BTS x Maroon 5 Collaboration Coming Up?

It looks like BTS and Maroon 5's collaboration might be happening soon!On January 18, a fan replied to one of Maroon 5's tweets to ask them to collaborate with BTS.The official account of Maroon 5 gave a positive response with a smiley face.Then another fan responded, "Don't play with my emotions! Tell me this mean you'll do a collaboration with BTS."To this tweet, Maroon 5 replied with a simple GIF meme.As numerous fans begged for a clear answer, Maroon 5 replied "Not sure you can handle it", making the fans even more excited.Will BTS x Maroon 5 collaboration really be happening? What do you think?(Credit= 'maroon5' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)