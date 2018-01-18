[SBS Star] BTS x Maroon 5 Collaboration Coming Up?

On January 18, a fan replied to one of Maroon 5's tweets to ask them to collaborate with BTS.
The official account of Maroon 5 gave a positive response with a smiley face.
Then another fan responded, "Don't play with my emotions! Tell me this mean you'll do a collaboration with BTS."
To this tweet, Maroon 5 replied with a simple GIF meme.
As numerous fans begged for a clear answer, Maroon 5 replied "Not sure you can handle it", making the fans even more excited.
Will BTS x Maroon 5 collaboration really be happening? What do you think?
(Credit= 'maroon5' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)
(SBS Star)