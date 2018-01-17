[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa to Apologize for Graduate School Scandal

Korean singer and actor Jung Yong Hwa apologized with a handwritten letter for his graduate school controversy.On January 17, Jung Yong Hwa posted a photo of his handwritten letter of apology.He wrote, "First of all, I sincerely bow my head in apology. No matter what the reason is, no matter what the truth is, I know everything is my fault and I am so sorry.I will humbly accept every word about me. I am sorry for embarrassing and disappointing my family, members, and my fans who have believed me and supported me.I know that it will be difficult to deliver my words or writing to your heart, but I really want to say that I am sincerely sorry.I am sorry for taking your precious time away with a letter like this."Earlier on January 16, it was reported that an idol star received a preferential treatment on his graduate school admission acceptance process.As the idol star was revealed to be Jung Yong Hwa, today, his management agency FNC Entertainment admitted the fact and released an official statement regarding the issue.(Credit= 'jyheffect0622' Instagram, 'FNC Entertainment' Official Website)(SBS Star)