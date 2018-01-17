[SBS Star] EXO's CHANYEOL Awarded '2017 Top 5 Account' Award from Instagram

K-pop boy group EXO's CHANYEOL is not only an idol star, but also a social media influencer.On January 16, CHANYEOL shared a photo of a special award that he received from Instgram.The trophy featured Instagram's logo with the title '2017 Top 5 Account' written across the bottom and CHANYEOL's username.Instagram has been giving out 'Instagram Awards' since 2014 to commemorate the most famous Instagram accounts of the year.Various Korean stars including G-DRAGON, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and more were previously selected as Top 5.CHANYEOL's photo and video posted on his account have also ranked first with the most amount of 'Like'.Congratulations CHANYEOL!(Credit= 'real__pcy' Instagram, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)(SBS Star)