[SBS Star] Oak Joo Hyun Explained Why She Cried During 'Song-Song' Couple's Wedding
[SBS Star] Oak Joo Hyun Explained Why She Cried During 'Song-Song' Couple's Wedding

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.17 14:37
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Oak Joo Hyun Explained Why She Cried During Song-Song Couples Wedding
Korean singer/musical actress Oak Joo Hyun shared that she cried during Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's wedding.
Oak Joo HyunOn January 16, Oak Joo Hyun made an apperance at SBS POWER FM's 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time' with musical actor Min Woo Hyuk.

During the live broadcast, Oak Joo Hyun talked about singing at her best friend Song Hye Kyo's wedding.
Oak Joo HyunOak Joo Hyun said, "As Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki are certainly a couple like a fairytale, I wanted to sing a mystic song for them. So I chose 'A Whole New World' from 'Aladdin'."

She continued, "But while I was singing, I saw Song Hye Kyo tearing up so I started to cry as well."
Oak Joo HyunThen she added, "Song Hye Kyo is usually not the type to cry. But when I went out to sing, I saw the tip of her nose getting red. I started to choke up with tears after singing four lines. I ultimately had to stop singing and start over."

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo tied the knot in October 2017.

(Credit= SBS 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', 'potluck_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
