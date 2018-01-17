[SBS Star] BTS Jungkook's Soothing Cover of Lee Hi's 'Breathe'

On January 17 at midnight, Jungkook posted a short audio clip of his voice singing live without any accompaniment.
The song that Jungkook was singing is called 'Breathe', composed and written by late SHINee member Jonghyun.
Its moving and soothing lyrics comforted many fans after the tragic loss of the idol star.
The original singer Lee Hi recently performed the song at 'The 32nd Golden Disc Awards' in tribute to Jonghyun.
Take a listen to Jungkook's beautiful 'Breathe' cover above.
