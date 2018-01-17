[SBS Star] BLACKPINK's JENNIE to Receive Birthday Ad in NYC Time Square

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK JENNIE's birthday ad is running at the Time Square in New York City.On January 16, BLACKPINK's fans worldwide congratulated JENNIE's 23rd birthday in various ways.In celebration of JENNIE's special day, one dedicated fan paid for a congratulatory billboard ad at Time Square.JENNIE's birthday ad was more special as it was reportedly prepared and paid by one single fan.Netizens commented, "What a true fan" "Isn't it expensive to run ads at Time Square? One impressive BLINK!".Happy belated birthday JENNIE!(Credit= Online Community, 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' Facebook)(SBS Star)