SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK's JENNIE to Receive Birthday Ad in NYC Time Square
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK's JENNIE to Receive Birthday Ad in NYC Time Square

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.17 10:54 조회 재생수5
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
BLACKPINK JENNIEK-pop girl group BLACKPINK JENNIE's birthday ad is running at the Time Square in New York City.

On January 16, BLACKPINK's fans worldwide congratulated JENNIE's 23rd birthday in various ways.
BLACKPINK JENNIEIn celebration of JENNIE's special day, one dedicated fan paid for a congratulatory billboard ad at Time Square.
BLACKPINK JENNIEJENNIE's birthday ad was more special as it was reportedly prepared and paid by one single fan.
BLACKPINK JENNIENetizens commented, "What a true fan" "Isn't it expensive to run ads at Time Square? One impressive BLINK!".
BLACKPINK JENNIEHappy belated birthday JENNIE!

(Credit= Online Community, 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호