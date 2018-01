Korean boy band N.Flying wants to be a 'Hot Potato' on the K-pop scene!On January 14 aired episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', N.Flying showcased its newest track 'Hot Potato' stage.'Hot Potato' is the title track of N.Flying's third mini-album 'THE HOTTEST', lyrics written by the band's leader J.DON.The Korean idiom 'Hot Potato' refers to one that is popular and well-known to the public.On this particular stage, five members of N.Flying showed off their cheerful, energetic image with colorful outfits.Keep it up N.Flying!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)