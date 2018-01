K-pop boy duo MXM made its comeback on SBS 'Inkigayo'.On January 14, MXM made an appearance at SBS 'Inkigayo' and performed to their new track 'DIAMOND GIRL'.The funky retro genre 'DIAMOND GIRL' is the title track of MXM's second mini-album 'MATCH UP', which has six tracks in total.MXM's member Im Young-min took part in writing the lyrics, while renowned music producer Kiggen wrote and composed the track.Check out MXM's 'DIAMOND GIRL' on SBS 'Inkigayo' right now!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)