If you didn't watch MOMOLAND's 'BBoom BBoom' stage yet, you are missing out!On January 14 aired episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', girl group MOMOLAND made an appearance and performed to their newest track 'BBoom BBoom'.'BBoom BBoom' is the title track of MOMOLAND's third mini-album 'GREAT!', which includes six tracks in total.The catchy track 'BBoom BBoom' has been getting a lot of attention, bringing the first music show win to the group as well.Check out MOMOLAND's bubbly 'BBoom BBoom' stage on SBS 'Inkigayo' above.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)