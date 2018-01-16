[SBS Star] Chung Kyungho & MINO to Join the Olympics' Torch Relay

Korean actor Chung Kyungho and boy group WINNER's MINO participated in torch relay for '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics'.On January 14, it was reported that Chung Kyungho and MINO were selected as the torchbearers for the upcoming winter event.MINO participated in the event following fellow members JINU and HOONY, who also took part in the torch relay back on January 5.Despite the cold weather, the two celebrities smiled brightly and waved towards the crowd gathered at Olympic Park, Seoul.MINO said, "I am more than honored to participate in '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics'. I hope 2018 will be a blessed year for everyone."Chung Kyungho also expressed his thoughts, "All the glory to the torch relay ceremony and for the 2018 Winter Olympics!".Meanwhile, the '2018 PyeongChang Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games' will take place throughout Gangwon-do province on February 9 to 25, 2018.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'Coca-Cola' Facebook)(SBS Star)