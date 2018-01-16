[SBS Star] EXO's SEHUN Secretly Visited a Foster Home to Help Out

Despite EXO's busy schedule, SEHUN secretly went on a voluntary work.On January 15, it was reported that SEHUN made a visit to Sundukwon, a foster home located in Seoul.Not only did he made food donations, but he also spent a fun day with the children there.He also took selfies with his fans who noticed that he is actually SEHUN.As his photos have been spread online, many people complimented his act of kindness, "He's been always nice. SEHUN is truly an angel." "SEHUN inspires me to do more volunteer work. True inspiration."Meanwhile, EXO is currently visiting Dubai for the opening event of Burj Khalifa Fountain Show.(Credit= 'weareoneEXO' Facebook, Online Community)(SBS Star)