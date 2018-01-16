[SBS Star] Sneak Peek of Suzy's Comeback with 'Faces of Love'

Korean singer/actress Suzy finally revealed details about her upcoming comeback.On January 16, Suzy dropped a prequel video for her second mini-album 'Faces of Love'.The video features Suzy showing off various concepts that fit into her new songsOn the same day, Suzy revealed the official track list for her upcoming mini-album.The album includes seven tracks in total―the laid back R&B title track 'HOLIDAY' 'In Love with Someone Else' 'SObeR' 'Bad X' and more.It was reported that Suzy took part in both composing and writing for the tracks.While her pre-release song 'In Love with Someone Else' will be released on January 22, her full tracks is scheduled to be released on January 29 at 6 PM KST.Stay tuned for more updates on Suzy's comeback!(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, 'Suzy' YouTube, 'JYPESuzy' Facebook)(SBS Star)