[SBS Star] Sneak Peek of Suzy's Comeback with 'Faces of Love'

Korean singer/actress Suzy finally revealed details about her upcoming comeback.
On January 16, Suzy dropped a prequel video for her second mini-album 'Faces of Love'.
The video features Suzy showing off various concepts that fit into her new songs
On the same day, Suzy revealed the official track list for her upcoming mini-album.

The album includes seven tracks in total―the laid back R&B title track 'HOLIDAY' 'In Love with Someone Else' 'SObeR' 'Bad X' and more.It was reported that Suzy took part in both composing and writing for the tracks.
While her pre-release song 'In Love with Someone Else' will be released on January 22, her full tracks is scheduled to be released on January 29 at 6 PM KST.
Stay tuned for more updates on Suzy's comeback!
(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, 'Suzy' YouTube, 'JYPESuzy' Facebook)
(SBS Star)
On the same day, Suzy revealed the official track list for her upcoming mini-album.
