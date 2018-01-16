SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TAEYANG Reportedly Bought Luxurious Newly-wed Home in Seoul!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TAEYANG Reportedly Bought Luxurious Newly-wed Home in Seoul!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.16 10:10 조회 재생수10
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TAEYANG Reportedly Bought Luxurious Newly-wed Home in Seoul!
K-pop artist TAEYANG is getting ready for his newly-wed life with actress Min Hyorin.
TAEYANG tvN The List 2018On January 16 aired episode of tvN's 'The List 2018', celebrities who made real estate investments were listed.
TAEYANG tvN The List 2018On the list, TAEYANG was listed at #8 with his villa located in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

The house is reportedly worth 4.2 billion won, approximately 4 million dollars.
TAEYANG tvN The List 2018He bought this property to live in and begin their newly-wed life with fiance Min Hyorin.

Seveal other celebrities residing in the villa include actress Shin Mina, Soo Ae and actor Lee Jong-suk.
TAEYANG tvN The List 2018Meanwhile, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin will hold a private wedding on February 3.

(Credit= tvN 'The List 2018', 'TAEYANG' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호