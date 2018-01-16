[SBS Star] TAEYANG Reportedly Bought Luxurious Newly-wed Home in Seoul!

On January 16 aired episode of tvN's 'The List 2018', celebrities who made real estate investments were listed.
On the list, TAEYANG was listed at #8 with his villa located in Hannam-dong, Seoul.
The house is reportedly worth 4.2 billion won, approximately 4 million dollars.
He bought this property to live in and begin their newly-wed life with fiance Min Hyorin.
Seveal other celebrities residing in the villa include actress Shin Mina, Soo Ae and actor Lee Jong-suk.
Meanwhile, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin will hold a private wedding on February 3.
(Credit= tvN 'The List 2018', 'TAEYANG' Facebook)
