[SBS Star] TAEYANG Reportedly Bought Luxurious Newly-wed Home in Seoul!

K-pop artist TAEYANG is getting ready for his newly-wed life with actress Min Hyorin.On January 16 aired episode of tvN's 'The List 2018', celebrities who made real estate investments were listed.On the list, TAEYANG was listed at #8 with his villa located in Hannam-dong, Seoul.The house is reportedly worth 4.2 billion won, approximately 4 million dollars.He bought this property to live in and begin their newly-wed life with fiance Min Hyorin.Seveal other celebrities residing in the villa include actress Shin Mina, Soo Ae and actor Lee Jong-suk.Meanwhile, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin will hold a private wedding on February 3.(Credit= tvN 'The List 2018', 'TAEYANG' Facebook)(SBS Star)