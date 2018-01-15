[SBS Star] BTS' Fan Meeting is Something More than You Could Imagine

K-pop boy group BTS successfully held its sensational fan meeting once again.On January 13 and 14, BTS held its 'BTS 4TH MUSTER [Happy Ever After]' fan meeting at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.With popular comedian Kim Saeng-min joined as MC, BTS shared happy memories through talking session with its fans, widely known as ARMY.Not only that, BTS performed to their hit songs including 'DNA' 'MIC Drop' 'Blood Sweat & Tears' 'I NEED U' and many more.BTS also performed to 'Best Of Me' for the first time on stage, which was composed by The Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart.During the completely sold-out event, more than 40,000 ARMYs filled up the Dome to show their love and support towards BTS.BTS members expressed their gratitude to ARMYs worldwide, "Just looking at you guys makes us joyful and grateful. We are more than happy to show our performance to you. Let's be together forever, happily ever after!"(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment/SBS funE, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)